2016 Election Night

The Michigan results are certified, handing the Great Lakes state to Trump.
11/14/16 5:30pm:
The Trump camp failed to request a recount in New Hampshire before the 5pm deadline. Clinton takes the Granite state's four electoral votes.
11/10/16 7:45pm:
Arizona added to Trump's column.
11/9/16 11:30am:
The AP calls Minnesota for Clinton. That is a narrow hold for Democrats.
11/9/16 2:40am:
Wisconsin puts Trump over the top; another flip for the Republican.
11/9/16 2:15am:
Alaska stays in the Republican column.
11/9/16 2:10am:
And the second congressional district in Nebraska is called for Trump.
11/9/16 2am:
The Maine call is in and we have the second electoral vote split in the Maine/Nebraska era. Maine's second congressional district follows Nebraska's second district in 2008 in going against the statewide result. Clinton wins the state and CD1 while Trump takes CD2.
11/9/16 1:40pm:
Pennsylvania flips to Trump. That 20 electoral votes puts Trump within range of 270 (and with some networks having called Wisconsin for him).
11/9/16 12:25am:
Clinton holds Nevada.
11:35pm:
Trump flips Iowa; something that has been in the cards since at least the conventions. Trump also holds Georgia after a lengthy wait.
11:25pm:
Utah goes for Trump. He will lag behind Romney there, but still take the Beehive state with relative ease.
11:15pm:
North Carolina is a Republican hold for Trump. Oregon is another non-Rust Belt leaner to stay with the Democrats.
11pm:
The next round of closings out west put California, Hawaii and Washington into the Clinton category. Trump takes Idaho. The close night in the Rust Belt extends to the electoral vote count for the time being.
10:55pm:
Florida follows Ohio as a Trump flip. Understatement alert: That is a big one.
10:40pm:
Colorado stays in the blue column. The outside the Rust Belt/midwest leaners are falling into place for Clinton. Those in that region are tighter.
10:25pm:
Ohio goes to Trump and Virginia to Clinton. One of those is bigger symbolically than the other.
10:10pm:
Missouri to Trump and New Mexico to Clinton.
10pm:
Closings in Arizona, Iowa, Nevada, and Utah. No calls. Montana to Trump.
9:30pm:
Arkansas and Louisiana turn red and Connecticut falls into Clinton's column.
9:00pm:
7:30pm:
West Virginia to Trump. North Carolina and Ohio are too close to call as of now.
7:00pm:
Wasting no time, Indiana and Kentucky go Trump and Vermont is added to Clinton's column.
6:00pm:
Let's color this thing in. FHQ will have maps and comments both here and on twitter (@FHQ) all evening.
