Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Brown's Signature Sends California Primary Back to Super Tuesday for 2020
There had been some speculation in the time since the California state legislature passed legislation to move up the Golden state presidential primary for 2020 over whether Governor Jerry Brown (D) would sign the measure. That speculation ended barely a week after the legislature wrapped up its session by passing the primary bill.
Brown signed the bill -- SB 568 -- and in the process, moved not only the presidential primary into March but the statewide (midterm) primary as well.
Much has already said about what this move means. It means California shifts up 91 days on the calendar; bigger than any move during the 2016 cycle, and that the Golden state is joining an already crowded date on the 2020 calendar. Texas, Virginia and Massachusetts among others have been stationed there since at least 2016.
For more about what the move means, and perhaps more importantly, what it doesn't, please see our earlier primer on the subject.
Posted by Josh Putnam at 5:15 PM
Labels: 2020 presidential election, California, consolidated primaries, primary bills, primary calendar, primary movement
