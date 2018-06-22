Cooper's Signature Gives 2020 North Carolina Primary Scheduling Certainty

SB 655. The bill came to the Tar Heel state chief executive on June 14 and was signed today (June 22).
The bill untethers the North Carolina presidential primary from carve-out South Carolina and schedules a consolidated primary -- presidential and state/local offices -- for the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March. North Carolina now joins California as the only two states to have officially moved up (and to the same earliest allowed date) on the 2020 presidential primary calendar. The Tar Heel state also shifts up the allocation of its delegates to coincide with a number of its neighbors; mainly the leftovers from the 2016 SEC primary.
Importantly, the change represents a shift of another large group of delegates toward the beginning of the 2020 primary calendar. The 2020 calendar is not 2008 yet, but it is moving in that direction.
...and before the most intense period for primary movement in any cycle: the year before a presidential election year.
