Nebraska Democratic Party Platform Committee Passes Caucus-to-Primary Resolution

Nebraska Democrats are weighing whether to scrap their decade-old practice of holding presidential caucuses.
The Nebraska Democratic Party’s platform committee voted with no dissent Friday at Southeast Community College to advance a resolution calling for the elimination of presidential caucuses before the 2020 election.
When the resolution was introduced, there were cheers from the group, and several people exclaimed that they dislike the caucuses.The unanimously passed resolution to abandon the caucuses for a primary to allocate national convention delegates will now go before the state convention. Win or lose there, the decision will likely not be finalized by the state central committee until 2019 after the Democratic National Committee has set its rules for delegate selection for the 2020 cycle.
Related:
Nebraska Democrats Signal Caucus-to-Primary Switch for 2020
March Presidential Primary Bill Dies as Nebraska Legislature Adjourns
No comments:
Post a Comment