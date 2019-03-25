Arkansas Presidential Primary to Super Tuesday

SB 445 into law last Thursday, March 21.
Arkansas law now calls for a consolidated primary election -- including the presidential primary -- on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March in presidential election years. More importantly, this shifts Arkansas once again into a position on Super Tuesday. At this time, that now aligns the Arkansas primary with contests in at least eleven other states (or other political units). Of the twelve contests in total on Super Tuesday, Arkansas would have the tenth most delegates at stake on the Democratic side. However, the Natural state may also benefit from having a number of regional partners from North Carolina to Texas on the first multi-contest date on the 2020 calendar.
Unlike the May to March shift the presidential primary in the Natural state made four years ago, this move is permanent. It does not sunset as the 2015 change did at the end of 2016.
The Arkansas presidential primary change will be reflected on the 2020 FHQ presidential primary calendar.
Tip of the cap to Richard Winger at Ballot Access News for the heads up on the news of the move.
