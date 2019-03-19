On to the Governor: Super Tuesday Bill Passes Arkansas House

SB 445, the bill to shift presidential year primaries from mid-May up to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March.
Although there has been some resistance to this bill from county clerks in the Natural state and from some lawmakers for a variety of reasons across both legislative chambers, the Senate-passed presidential primary bill has enjoyed widespread support. That trend continued in a 74-8 vote to pass SB 445. Ten Democrats joined the majority of Republicans in the lower chamber in favor while only three Republicans cast nay votes against.
The measure will now be enrolled and sent to Governor Hutchinson (R) for his consideration. As the bill's Senate sponsor mentioned while the legislation was being considered there, the governor backs the bill. Arkansas now joins Utah as a Super Tuesday state in waiting. Legislation is before the governor in both states to move the primaries in line with other states on March 3, 2020.
--
Hat tip to Richard Winger of Ballot Access News for passing along the news of the bill's passage to FHQ.
--
Related:
2/6/19: Out of Arkansas, An Apparent Challenge to the New Hampshire Primary
2/11/19: Arkansas Lawmaker Signals a Scaling Back of Presidential Primary Legislation
2/16/19: Amendment to Arkansas Bill Eyes March for Presidential Primary Move
3/1/19: New March Presidential Primary Bill Flies Through Arkansas Senate Committee
3/9/19: Arkansas Senate Makes Quick Work of March Presidential Primary Bill
3/13/19: Arkansas House Committee Advances March Presidential Primary Bill
--
Follow FHQ on Twitter and Facebook or subscribe by Email.
No comments:
Post a Comment