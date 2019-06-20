Louisiana Presidential Primary Moves to April on Bel Edwards' Signature

HB 563 -- that has been working its way through the Louisiana legislature this spring.
Among other things, the legislation pushes back the presidential primary from the first Saturday in March to the first Saturday in April. And that change has less to do with the presidential primary than the municipal and ward elections that are consolidated with it. The calendar of holidays dictated a change of the municipal primaries in order not to conflict with those holidays in spring 2020.
Louisiana now joins Democratic contests in Alaska and Hawaii on the same April 4 date, a position on the calendar more sparsely populated than the slot just after Super Tuesday and just before the second most delegate-rich date on the calendar on March 10.
The Louisiana presidential primary date change has been added to the 2020 FHQ presidential primary calendar.
