2020 Democratic Delegate Allocation: NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA
Election type: primary
Date: March 3
Number of delegates: 122 [24 at-large, 14 PLEOs, 72 congressional district, 12 automatic/superdelegates]
Allocation method: proportional statewide and at the congressional district level
Threshold to qualify for delegates: 15%
2016: proportional primary
Delegate selection plan
Changes since 2016
If one followed the 2016 series on the Republican process here at FHQ, then you may end up somewhat disappointed. The two national parties manage the presidential nomination process differently. The Republican National Committee is much less hands-on in regulating state and state party activity in the delegate selection process than the Democratic National Committee is. That leads to a lot of variation from state to state and from cycle to cycle on the Republican side. Meanwhile, the DNC is much more top down in its approach. Thresholds stay the same. It is a 15 percent barrier that candidates must cross in order to qualify for delegates. That is standard across all states. The allocation of delegates is roughly proportional. Again, that is applied to every state.
That does not mean there are no changes. The calendar has changed as have other facets of the process such as whether a state has a primary or a caucus.
Little changed with the North Carolina Democratic delegate selection process from 2016 to 2020. The primary did shift from its 2016 position in the middle of March to Super Tuesday, but that was only a change of two weeks. With Georgia vacating Super Tuesday for the first time in decades, North Carolina essentially replaced it on Super Tuesday.
Beyond that, not much else changed with the overall delegation. Tar Heel state Democrats lost two superdelegates, but gained an at-large delegate and two district delegates in 2020 compared to the 2016 delegation.
Thresholds
The standard 15 percent qualifying threshold applies both statewide and on the congressional district level.
Delegate allocation (at-large and PLEO delegates)
To win any at-large or PLEO (pledged Party Leader and Elected Officials) delegates a candidate must win 15 percent of the statewide vote. Only the votes of those candidates above the threshold will count for the purposes of the separate allocation of these two pools of delegates.
See New Hampshire synopsis for an example of how the delegate allocation math works for all categories of delegates.
Delegate allocation (congressional district delegates)
North Carolina's 72 congressional district delegates are split across 13 congressional districts and has a variation of six delegates across districts from the measure of Democratic strength North Carolina Democrats are using based on the results of the 2016 presidential and gubernatorial elections in the state. That method apportions delegates as follows...
CD1 - 6 delegates
CD2 - 8 delegates
CD3 - 4 delegates
CD4 - 9 delegates*
CD5 - 3 delegates*
CD6 - 7 delegates*
CD7 - 5 delegates*
CD8 - 5 delegates*
CD9 - 5 delegates*
CD10 - 4 delegates
CD11 - 5 delegates*
CD12 - 8 delegates
CD13 - 3 delegates*
*Bear in mind that districts with odd numbers of national convention delegates are potentially important to winners (and those above the qualifying threshold) within those districts. Rounding up for an extra delegate initially requires less in those districts than in districts with even numbers of delegates. 8 of North Carolina's 13 districts have odd numbers of delegates.
Delegate allocation (automatic delegates/superdelegates)
Superdelegates are free to align with a candidate of their choice at a time of their choosing. While their support may be a signal to voters in their state (if an endorsement is made before voting in that state), superdelegates will only vote on the first ballot at the national convention if half of the total number of delegates -- pledged plus superdelegates -- have been pledged to one candidate. Otherwise, superdelegates are locked out of the voting unless 1) the convention adopts rules that allow them to vote or 2) the voting process extends to a second ballot. But then all delegates, not just superdelegates will be free to vote for any candidate.
[NOTE: All Democratic delegates are pledged and not bound to their candidates. They are to vote in good conscience for the candidate to whom they have been pledged, but technically do not have to. But they tend to because the candidates and their campaigns are involved in vetting and selecting their delegates through the various selection processes on the state level. Well, the good campaigns are anyway.]
Selection
The 72 district delegates in North Carolina are chosen at district conventions on April 25 based on the results in the respective congressional districts. The 14 PLEO and then 24 at-large delegates are selected at the June 6 state convention, the end of a multi-tiered caucus/convention process that started in February.
Importantly, if a candidate drops out of the race before the selection of statewide delegates, then any statewide delegates allocated to that candidate will be reallocated to the remaining candidates. If Candidate X is in the race in early June when the North Carolina statewide delegate selection takes place but Candidate Y is not, then any statewide delegates allocated to Candidate Y in the March primary would be reallocated to Candidate X. [This same feature is not something that applies to district delegates.] This reallocation only applies if a candidate has fully dropped out. Candidates with suspended campaigns are still candidates and can fill those slots allocated them.
