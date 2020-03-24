Amended Bill to Move Pennsylvania Primary to June 2 Passes House

The Pennsylvania House on Tuesday, March 24 unanimously passed an amended version of SB 422.
The bill emerged from the State Government Committee on Monday, was amended on the floor to include an emergency date change for the general primary election, and was passed without controversy. The amended bill now heads back to the Pennsylvania Senate for its consideration of moving the primary from April 28 to June 2 over coronavirus concerns.
The newly amended bill, should it become law, would expire on July 3, 2020, reverting the Pennsylvania primary to its typical fourth Tuesday in April position for the 2024 cycle.
