Cuomo Confirms New York Presidential Primary Will Move to June 23

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a coronavirus press conference on Saturday, March 28 signaled that the New York presidential primary would move to June 23. His actions were not official -- there is legislation in the works -- but it is confirmation that the pair of identical bills in each chamber of the New York Assembly consolidating the presidential primary with those for other offices on June 23 would be the path the Empire state would take.
A competing bill to keep the primary on April 28 but to make the primary an all-absentee election would ostensibly be left by the wayside.
While this buys New York election administrators some time to implement the changes, it does put the state Democratic Party directly in the crosshairs of the Democratic National Committee. A June 23 primary runs afoul of the DNC rules on the timing of primaries and caucuses. The party sets a June 9 -- second Saturday in June -- deadline for conducting the first step in the delegate selection process.
And while the DNC has signaled that anything after June 9 breaks the rules, it is hard to imagine the national party not bending in the face of the unprecedented challenges the coronavirus has presented. However, June 23 is less than three weeks before the Democratic National Convention is set to gavel in, and that presents challenges in an of itself.
--
Related Posts:
New York State Legislature Begins Working on Alternatives to April 28 Presidential Primary
No comments:
Post a Comment