Governor Wolf's Signature Sends Pennsylvania Primary Off to June 2

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) on Friday, March 27 signed into law several measures intended to better position the state to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Among the bills signed was SB 422, legislation to postpone and reschedule the primary in the Keystone state for June 2.
Pennsylvania now joins four other states -- Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland and Rhode Island -- that were scheduled for the Acela primary on April 28, but have shifted back five weeks to ideally avoid the overlap of peak coronavirus spread and in-person primary election voting.
Pennsylvania will now be moved to June 2 on the 2020 FHQ presidential primary calendar.
Governor Wolf's press release on the bill signings is archived here.
